SG Americas Securities LLC Purchases 1,200 Shares of Nice Ltd (NASDAQ:NICE)

SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of Nice Ltd (NASDAQ:NICE) by 17.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,041 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Nice were worth $1,522,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NICE. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its position in Nice by 23.8% in the first quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 7,539 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,082,000 after acquiring an additional 1,450 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC raised its position in Nice by 13.3% in the first quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 1,531 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $220,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in Nice in the fourth quarter worth about $220,000. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its position in Nice by 1.1% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 18,101 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,573,000 after acquiring an additional 191 shares during the period. Finally, Signaturefd LLC raised its position in Nice by 10.9% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 824 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $118,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the period. 52.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:NICE opened at $200.86 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $192.77 and a 200 day moving average of $172.32. The stock has a market cap of $12.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 66.95, a P/E/G ratio of 4.23 and a beta of 0.79. Nice Ltd has a 12 month low of $110.59 and a 12 month high of $206.50. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

Nice (NASDAQ:NICE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 14th. The technology company reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.02. Nice had a net margin of 12.13% and a return on equity of 13.07%. The business had revenue of $411.21 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $409.87 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that Nice Ltd will post 4.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on NICE shares. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Nice in a research report on Sunday, May 17th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Nice from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Nice from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of Nice from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Nice from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $172.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, June 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $190.64.

About Nice

NICE Ltd. provides enterprise software solutions worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Customer Engagement, and Financial Crime and Compliance. The Customer Engagement segment offers platform and solutions that empower businesses to deliver consistent and personalized experience across the customer journey, and optimize business performance and ensure compliance.

