SG Americas Securities LLC Purchases 27,085 Shares of American Equity Investment Life Holding (NYSE:AEL)

SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in American Equity Investment Life Holding (NYSE:AEL) by 85.4% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 58,798 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 27,085 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in American Equity Investment Life were worth $1,453,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its stake in American Equity Investment Life by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 36,789 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $692,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in American Equity Investment Life by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 258,187 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,854,000 after purchasing an additional 665 shares in the last quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC boosted its stake in American Equity Investment Life by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 31,712 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $949,000 after purchasing an additional 820 shares in the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its stake in American Equity Investment Life by 55.1% in the 1st quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 2,513 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 893 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FDx Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in American Equity Investment Life in the 1st quarter worth approximately $215,000. Institutional investors own 94.88% of the company’s stock.

Get American Equity Investment Life alerts:

Several analysts have commented on the stock. B. Riley lifted their price objective on shares of American Equity Investment Life from $19.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. Piper Sandler cut shares of American Equity Investment Life from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $27.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. Raymond James cut their target price on shares of American Equity Investment Life from $36.00 to $29.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 17th. SunTrust Banks cut their target price on shares of American Equity Investment Life from $40.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of American Equity Investment Life from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $28.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.71.

Shares of NYSE AEL opened at $25.70 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.35 billion, a PE ratio of 4.61 and a beta of 1.79. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $23.79 and a 200 day moving average of $23.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.12 and a current ratio of 0.12. American Equity Investment Life Holding has a one year low of $9.07 and a one year high of $34.16.

American Equity Investment Life (NYSE:AEL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The financial services provider reported $1.67 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.52. American Equity Investment Life had a net margin of 7.10% and a return on equity of 15.77%. The company had revenue of $573.32 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $588.99 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.97 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that American Equity Investment Life Holding will post 4.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About American Equity Investment Life

American Equity Investment Life Holding Company, through its subsidiaries, provides life insurance products and services in the United States. The company issues fixed index and rate annuities; and single premium immediate annuities, as well as life insurance products. It markets its products through independent agents, including national marketing organizations, broker/dealers, banks, and registered investment advisors.

Further Reading: What is an investor looking for in an SEC filing?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AEL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Equity Investment Life Holding (NYSE:AEL).

Receive News & Ratings for American Equity Investment Life Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Equity Investment Life and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.