SG Americas Securities LLC Reduces Position in AvalonBay Communities Inc (NYSE:AVB)

SG Americas Securities LLC lowered its position in AvalonBay Communities Inc (NYSE:AVB) by 80.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,290 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 39,470 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in AvalonBay Communities were worth $1,437,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in AVB. Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 970.0% in the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 214 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. grew its holdings in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 67.3% in the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 261 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the period. Arden Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of AvalonBay Communities in the first quarter valued at about $56,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of AvalonBay Communities in the first quarter valued at about $57,000. Finally, Accurate Investment Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of AvalonBay Communities in the first quarter valued at about $63,000. 90.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AVB has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. SunTrust Banks decreased their target price on shares of AvalonBay Communities from $216.00 to $193.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Mizuho cut shares of AvalonBay Communities from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $241.00 to $144.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of AvalonBay Communities from $225.00 to $145.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of AvalonBay Communities from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of AvalonBay Communities from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $171.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. AvalonBay Communities presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $197.50.

Shares of AvalonBay Communities stock opened at $145.72 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.02, a P/E/G ratio of 6.27 and a beta of 0.82. AvalonBay Communities Inc has a 52 week low of $118.17 and a 52 week high of $229.40. The company has a quick ratio of 2.72, a current ratio of 2.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $157.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $176.87.

AvalonBay Communities (NYSE:AVB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.19. The company had revenue of $547.51 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $596.58 million. AvalonBay Communities had a net margin of 33.20% and a return on equity of 7.21%. The firm’s revenue was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.23 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that AvalonBay Communities Inc will post 9.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 30th were paid a $1.59 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 29th. This represents a $6.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.36%. AvalonBay Communities’s dividend payout ratio is currently 68.09%.

As of March 31, 2019, the Company owned or held a direct or indirect ownership interest in 291 apartment communities containing 85,313 apartment homes in 12 states and the District of Columbia, of which 19 communities were under development and nine communities were under redevelopment. The Company is an equity REIT in the business of developing, redeveloping, acquiring and managing apartment communities in leading metropolitan areas primarily in New England, the New York/New Jersey Metro area, the Mid-Atlantic, the Pacific Northwest, and the Northern and Southern California regions of the United States.

