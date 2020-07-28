SG Americas Securities LLC Sells 13,748 Shares of Baxter International Inc (NYSE:BAX)

SG Americas Securities LLC trimmed its position in shares of Baxter International Inc (NYSE:BAX) by 43.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,748 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 13,748 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Baxter International were worth $1,528,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Pennsylvania Trust Co lifted its position in Baxter International by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Pennsylvania Trust Co now owns 8,512 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $691,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC lifted its position in Baxter International by 13.5% in the 2nd quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 973 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $84,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH lifted its position in Baxter International by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH now owns 36,249 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $2,943,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV lifted its position in Baxter International by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV now owns 4,431 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $382,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Griffin Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Baxter International by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,827 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $311,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. 83.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of BAX opened at $89.29 on Tuesday. Baxter International Inc has a 52 week low of $69.10 and a 52 week high of $95.19. The firm has a market cap of $45.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.84. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $85.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $86.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 2.19 and a current ratio of 2.74.

Baxter International (NYSE:BAX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.09. Baxter International had a net margin of 8.85% and a return on equity of 22.70%. The business had revenue of $2.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.74 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.76 EPS. Baxter International’s quarterly revenue was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Baxter International Inc will post 3.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 1st. Investors of record on Monday, August 31st will be paid a $0.245 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 28th. This represents a $0.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.10%. Baxter International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 29.61%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on BAX. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price target on shares of Baxter International from $92.00 to $104.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 20th. Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of Baxter International in a research note on Tuesday, June 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $100.00 price target on the stock. SVB Leerink lifted their price target on shares of Baxter International from $96.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Baxter International from $95.00 to $103.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Barclays reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $84.00 price target on shares of Baxter International in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $97.11.

In related news, SVP Giuseppe Accogli sold 72,341 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total value of $6,148,985.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 76,473 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,500,205. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Andrew Frye sold 3,742 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.00, for a total transaction of $340,522.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 16,216 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,475,656. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 77,583 shares of company stock worth $6,613,932. 0.13% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Baxter International

Baxter International Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops and provides a portfolio of healthcare products. The company operates through North and South America; Europe, Middle East and Africa; and Asia-Pacific segments. The company offers peritoneal dialysis and hemodialysis, and additional dialysis therapies and services; renal replacement therapies and other organ support therapies focused in the intensive care unit; sterile intravenous (IV) solutions, IV therapies, infusion pumps, administration sets, and drug reconstitution devices; and parenteral nutrition therapies.

