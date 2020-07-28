SG Americas Securities LLC Sells 62,039 Shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited (NASDAQ:MLCO)

SG Americas Securities LLC lessened its position in Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited (NASDAQ:MLCO) by 40.8% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 89,882 shares of the company’s stock after selling 62,039 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Melco Resorts & Entertainment were worth $1,395,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. IFM Investors Pty Ltd increased its stake in Melco Resorts & Entertainment by 5.6% in the second quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 17,723 shares of the company’s stock valued at $275,000 after acquiring an additional 936 shares during the last quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Melco Resorts & Entertainment by 24.9% in the second quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC now owns 69,418 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,077,000 after acquiring an additional 13,838 shares during the last quarter. PM CAPITAL Ltd increased its stake in Melco Resorts & Entertainment by 59.9% in the second quarter. PM CAPITAL Ltd now owns 126,274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,960,000 after acquiring an additional 47,295 shares during the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA bought a new position in Melco Resorts & Entertainment in the second quarter valued at $212,000. Finally, State Street Corp increased its stake in Melco Resorts & Entertainment by 1.2% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,811,417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,662,000 after acquiring an additional 56,822 shares during the last quarter. 37.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Melco Resorts & Entertainment stock opened at $15.41 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $16.60 and a 200-day moving average of $17.08. The firm has a market cap of $7.13 billion, a P/E ratio of -67.00 and a beta of 1.99. Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited has a 1-year low of $10.81 and a 1-year high of $25.22.

Melco Resorts & Entertainment (NASDAQ:MLCO) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.72) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.59) by ($0.13). The firm had revenue of $811.18 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $631.64 million. Melco Resorts & Entertainment had a negative return on equity of 1.04% and a negative net margin of 2.19%. Research analysts forecast that Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited will post -1.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MLCO has been the subject of several analyst reports. Nomura restated a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target on shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment in a research report on Sunday, May 17th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 17th. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment from $19.60 to $21.80 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 5th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.13.

Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited, through its subsidiaries, develops, owns, and operates casino gaming and entertainment casino resort facilities in Asia. It owns and operates City of Dreams, an integrated casino resort that has 500 gaming tables and 800 gaming machines; approximately 1,400 hotel rooms and suites; a wet stage performance theater with approximately 2,000 seats; approximately 30 restaurants and bars, and 150 retail outlets; and recreation and leisure facilities, including health and fitness clubs, swimming pools, spa and salons, and banquet and meeting facilities.

