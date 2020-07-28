SG Americas Securities LLC Sells 85,099 Shares of Guess?, Inc. (NYSE:GES)

SG Americas Securities LLC lessened its stake in Guess?, Inc. (NYSE:GES) by 37.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 142,877 shares of the company’s stock after selling 85,099 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC owned approximately 0.21% of Guess? worth $1,382,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Trexquant Investment LP grew its position in Guess? by 195.7% in the 1st quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 177,716 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,203,000 after purchasing an additional 117,623 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new position in shares of Guess? during the 1st quarter worth $409,000. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Guess? during the 4th quarter worth $14,220,000. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Guess? by 11.9% during the 1st quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 17,122 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,000 after acquiring an additional 1,822 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in shares of Guess? by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 169,665 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,149,000 after acquiring an additional 8,108 shares during the last quarter. 67.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GES opened at $10.53 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.54. Guess?, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $3.64 and a fifty-two week high of $23.58. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $10.00 and its 200 day moving average is $12.58. The stock has a market cap of $702.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.26 and a beta of 1.70.

Guess? (NYSE:GES) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, June 10th. The company reported ($1.81) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.88) by ($0.93). Guess? had a negative net margin of 1.68% and a positive return on equity of 1.00%. The firm had revenue of $260.25 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $318.13 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.25) EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Guess?, Inc. will post -1.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of Guess? from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 10th. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price target on shares of Guess? from $7.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 8th. B. Riley dropped their price target on shares of Guess? from $17.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 17th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Guess? from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.00.

In related news, CEO Carlos Alberini purchased 100,000 shares of Guess? stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 16th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $10.17 per share, for a total transaction of $1,017,000.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 509,155 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,178,106.35. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 38.50% of the company’s stock.

Guess?, Inc designs, markets, distributes, and licenses lifestyle collections of apparel and accessories for men, women, and children. It operates through five segments: Americas Retail, Americas Wholesale, Europe, Asia, and Licensing. The company's clothing collection includes jeans, pants, skirts, dresses, shorts, blouses, shirts, jackets, knitwear, and intimate apparel.

