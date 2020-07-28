SG Americas Securities LLC Trims Holdings in Gartner Inc (NYSE:IT)

SG Americas Securities LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Gartner Inc (NYSE:IT) by 35.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,472 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 6,166 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Gartner were worth $1,392,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Gartner by 339.7% during the 1st quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 255 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 197 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Gartner by 54.5% during the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 275 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Gartner by 71.9% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 361 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of Gartner by 31.7% during the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 386 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Gartner by 731.3% during the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 266 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 234 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.46% of the company’s stock.

Get Gartner alerts:

Several brokerages recently issued reports on IT. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Gartner from $140.00 to $130.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 10th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Gartner from $100.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $124.60.

IT stock opened at $125.37 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.20, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.55, a PEG ratio of 4.06 and a beta of 1.47. Gartner Inc has a 1 year low of $76.91 and a 1 year high of $171.77. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $121.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $125.34.

Gartner (NYSE:IT) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The information technology services provider reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.88. The company had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.01 billion. Gartner had a return on equity of 44.23% and a net margin of 6.70%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.58 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Gartner Inc will post 3.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Robin B. Kranich sold 2,599 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.24, for a total transaction of $307,305.76. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,806 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,277,701.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

About Gartner

Gartner, Inc operates as a research and advisory company. It operates through three segments: Research, Conferences, and Consulting. The Research segment offers objective insights and advice on the priorities of various leaders in a range of functional areas of the enterprise through research and other reports, briefings, proprietary tools, access to analysts, peer networking services, and membership programs that enable clients to make better decisions; and practice and talent management research insights in various business functions, such as human resources, sales, legal, and finance.

Featured Article: How does a 12b-1 fee affect fund performance?



Receive News & Ratings for Gartner Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gartner and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.