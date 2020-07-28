Siemens’ (SIE) Buy Rating Reiterated at DZ Bank

DZ Bank reiterated their buy rating on shares of Siemens (FRA:SIE) in a research note published on Monday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on SIE. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €124.00 ($139.33) price objective on Siemens and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, July 20th. Nord/LB set a €80.00 ($89.89) price target on Siemens and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. Credit Suisse Group set a €145.00 ($162.92) price target on Siemens and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, June 24th. Deutsche Bank set a €122.00 ($137.08) price target on Siemens and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a €126.00 ($141.57) price target on Siemens and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, July 9th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of €115.44 ($129.71).

SIE stock opened at €113.30 ($127.30) on Monday. Siemens has a twelve month low of €101.40 ($113.93) and a twelve month high of €133.39 ($149.88). The business’s 50-day moving average price is €106.88 and its 200-day moving average price is €96.97.

About Siemens

Siemens Aktiengesellschaft operates in the fields of electrification, automation, and digitalization worldwide. Its Power and Gas segment offers gas and steam turbines, generators, compressor trains, integrated power plant solutions, and instrumentation and control systems for power generation. The company's Energy Management segment offers software, products, systems, solutions, and services for transmitting, distributing, and managing electrical power, as well as for providing intelligent power infrastructure.

