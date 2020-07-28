Signify’s (SFFYF) “Neutral” Rating Reaffirmed at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued their neutral rating on shares of Signify (OTCMKTS:SFFYF) in a report published on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms have also commented on SFFYF. UBS Group reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of Signify in a report on Monday. Morgan Stanley reissued an equal weight rating on shares of Signify in a research note on Monday. Finally, Societe Generale raised shares of Signify from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 3rd.

OTCMKTS SFFYF opened at $31.85 on Monday. Signify has a one year low of $16.30 and a one year high of $35.58. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.70.

Signify Company Profile

Signify N.V., together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells lighting products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Lamps, LED, Professional, and Home. The company offers various light-emitting diode (LED) lamps, including spots, bulbs, and tubes for the professional and consumer channels, and original equipment manufacturers (OEMs); and LED electronic components, such as LED drivers and LED modules for luminaire OEMs, as well as for professional luminaire applications in the retail, office, and outdoor segments.

