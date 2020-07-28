Software (OTCMKTS:STWRY) Given Neutral Rating at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued their neutral rating on shares of Software (OTCMKTS:STWRY) in a report published on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Barclays downgraded shares of Software from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research report on Friday, July 10th. Morgan Stanley restated an equal weight rating on shares of Software in a research report on Tuesday, June 2nd. Finally, DZ Bank restated a neutral rating on shares of Software in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd.

Shares of OTCMKTS:STWRY opened at $11.92 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $10.18 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.95. Software has a fifty-two week low of $6.50 and a fifty-two week high of $11.92.

Software

Software Aktiengesellschaft provides software development, licensing, and maintenance; and information (IT) services worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Business Platform, Adabas & Natural, and Consulting. The company offers Adabas & Natural, a transaction processing platform that enables digital enterprises to leverage core systems in various ways; Alfabet for use in IT planning and portfolio management, as well as enterprise architecture management; Apama, a platform for streaming analytics and intelligent automated actions on fast-moving big data; and Architecture for Integrated Information Systems, a platform that makes processes transparent, controlled, manageable, and agile.

