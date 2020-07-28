Solaredge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG) Stock Price Up 5.3% Following Analyst Upgrade

Solaredge Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:SEDG)’s stock price was up 5.3% during mid-day trading on Monday after Roth Capital raised their price target on the stock from $140.00 to $190.00. Roth Capital currently has a buy rating on the stock. Solaredge Technologies traded as high as $180.99 and last traded at $180.74, approximately 1,097,660 shares were traded during trading. A decline of 15% from the average daily volume of 1,287,312 shares. The stock had previously closed at $171.60.

SEDG has been the subject of several other research reports. Barclays reissued a “hold” rating and set a $175.00 price target on shares of Solaredge Technologies in a report on Friday, July 17th. JMP Securities cut their price target on Solaredge Technologies from $157.00 to $126.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 17th. Goldman Sachs Group lowered Solaredge Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $120.00 to $126.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 24th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on Solaredge Technologies from $130.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Solaredge Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Solaredge Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $137.80.

Get Solaredge Technologies alerts:

In related news, CFO Ronen Faier sold 23,199 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.70, for a total value of $3,148,104.30. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 91,474 shares in the company, valued at $12,413,021.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP Lior Handelsman sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.80, for a total value of $1,718,000.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 57,993 shares in the company, valued at $9,963,197.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 72,596 shares of company stock worth $10,503,313 over the last quarter. 2.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SEDG. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in Solaredge Technologies during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Horan Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in Solaredge Technologies during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC raised its position in Solaredge Technologies by 35.0% during the first quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 405 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the period. Highlander Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Solaredge Technologies during the first quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Anderson Fisher LLC purchased a new stake in Solaredge Technologies during the first quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.44% of the company’s stock.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 2.45 and a quick ratio of 1.94. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $153.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of $120.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.97 billion, a PE ratio of 53.79, a P/E/G ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.71.

Solaredge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The semiconductor company reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $431.22 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $422.16 million. Solaredge Technologies had a net margin of 10.71% and a return on equity of 21.94%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 58.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.64 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Solaredge Technologies Inc will post 2.69 earnings per share for the current year.

About Solaredge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG)

SolarEdge Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and sells direct current (DC) optimized inverter systems for solar photovoltaic (PV) installations worldwide. Its SolarEdge system consists of power optimizers, inverters, communication and smart energy management solutions, and a cloud based monitoring platform.

Featured Article: What is a CD ladder?

Receive News & Ratings for Solaredge Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Solaredge Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.