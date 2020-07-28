Sonos (NASDAQ:SONO) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sonos (NASDAQ:SONO) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Saturday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $19.00 target price on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Sonos, Inc. designs, develops and produces audio products. It offers charging cradles, music players, alternating current adapters, controllers, wireless speakers and loudspeakers. The company offers its products through third-party retail stores and e-commerce retailers, as well as through its sonos.com website. Sonos, Inc. is headquartered in Santa Barbara, California. “

Get Sonos alerts:

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Sonos from $13.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, June 11th. Goldman Sachs Group lowered Sonos from a buy rating to a sell rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $20.00 to $7.50 in a research report on Friday, April 17th. ValuEngine lowered Sonos from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Sonos from $12.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 14th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Sonos from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Sonos presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $17.13.

NASDAQ:SONO opened at $17.04 on Friday. Sonos has a one year low of $6.58 and a one year high of $17.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a current ratio of 2.18. The stock has a market cap of $1.79 billion, a PE ratio of -58.76 and a beta of 1.83. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $14.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.93.

Sonos (NASDAQ:SONO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.48) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.27) by ($0.21). Sonos had a negative net margin of 1.95% and a negative return on equity of 8.14%. The company had revenue of $175.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $195.39 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.22) EPS. Sonos’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Sonos will post -0.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Nicholas Millington sold 30,450 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.87, for a total transaction of $513,691.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 56,405 shares in the company, valued at $951,552.35. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Anna Fraser sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.37, for a total value of $123,700.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 25,690 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $317,785.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 14,104,633 shares of company stock valued at $183,637,755. Company insiders own 11.20% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new position in Sonos in the fourth quarter valued at $46,000. Pathstone Family Office LLC purchased a new position in Sonos in the first quarter valued at $29,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in Sonos in the first quarter valued at $56,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Sonos by 2,218.3% in the first quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 6,955 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 6,655 shares during the period. Finally, HM Payson & Co. purchased a new position in Sonos in the fourth quarter valued at $112,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.32% of the company’s stock.

About Sonos

Sonos, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells multi-room audio products in the United States and internationally. It provides wireless speakers, home theater speakers, and components. The company offers its products through third-party retail stores, including custom installers of home audio systems; and e-commerce retailers, as well as through its sonos.com Website.

Read More: Why do earnings reports matter?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Sonos (SONO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Sonos Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sonos and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.