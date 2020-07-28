SONOVA HLDG AG/ADR (OTCMKTS:SONVY) Upgraded to “Equal Weight” at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of SONOVA HLDG AG/ADR (OTCMKTS:SONVY) from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on SONVY. Zacks Investment Research upgraded SONOVA HLDG AG/ADR from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, June 10th. Berenberg Bank restated a hold rating on shares of SONOVA HLDG AG/ADR in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. UBS Group downgraded SONOVA HLDG AG/ADR from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, May 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded SONOVA HLDG AG/ADR to a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. Finally, Deutsche Bank restated a hold rating on shares of SONOVA HLDG AG/ADR in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Hold.

Shares of SONOVA HLDG AG/ADR stock opened at $45.07 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $42.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of $42.59. SONOVA HLDG AG/ADR has a 12-month low of $29.41 and a 12-month high of $52.08. The company has a market capitalization of $14.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.24 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

About SONOVA HLDG AG/ADR

Sonova Holding AG designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes hearing systems for adults and children with hearing impairment. It offers hearing instruments, cochlear implants, wireless communication products, and rechargeable hearing aids, as well as professional audiological care services. The company provides hearing instruments under the Phonak, Unitron, and Hansaton brand names; cochlear implants under the Advanced Bionics brand; and professional hearing care services under the AudioNova, Audium, AuditionSanté, Boots Hearingcare, Connect Hearing, Fiebing, Geers, Hansaton, Lapperre, Lindacher, Schoonenberg, Triton, and Vitakustik brands.

