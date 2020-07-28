Spirit Airlines Incorporated (NASDAQ:SAVE) Shares Purchased by SG Americas Securities LLC

SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in shares of Spirit Airlines Incorporated (NASDAQ:SAVE) by 84.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 78,528 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 36,058 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC owned approximately 0.11% of Spirit Airlines worth $1,398,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in Spirit Airlines by 413.7% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,661 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 2,143 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its position in shares of Spirit Airlines by 467.0% in the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 3,612 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 2,975 shares during the period. Jacobi Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Spirit Airlines in the 1st quarter valued at $53,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Spirit Airlines by 1,106.8% in the 2nd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,017 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 2,767 shares during the period. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Spirit Airlines in the 2nd quarter valued at $71,000.

SAVE opened at $16.15 on Tuesday. Spirit Airlines Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $7.01 and a fifty-two week high of $47.50. The business has a 50-day moving average of $18.09 and a 200-day moving average of $22.17.

Spirit Airlines (NASDAQ:SAVE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The transportation company reported ($3.59) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($2.70) by ($0.89). The firm had revenue of $138.53 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $118.50 million.

SAVE has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Evercore ISI upgraded Spirit Airlines from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $12.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, May 18th. Seaport Global Securities initiated coverage on Spirit Airlines in a research report on Wednesday, June 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $29.00 price target for the company. Cowen decreased their price target on Spirit Airlines from $21.00 to $19.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Raymond James lowered Spirit Airlines from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. Finally, Wolfe Research lowered Spirit Airlines from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $37.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, May 29th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Spirit Airlines has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $29.42.

Spirit Airlines Profile

Spirit Airlines, Inc provides low-fare airline services. The company operates approximately 600 daily flights to 77 destinations in the United States, the Caribbean, and Latin America. As of December 31, 2019, the company had a fleet of 145 Airbus single-aisle aircraft comprising 31 A319ceos, 64 A320ceos, 20 A320neos and 30 A321ceos.

