Sprott Physical Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:PHYS) Shares Sold by Janney Montgomery Scott LLC

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lowered its position in shares of Sprott Physical Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:PHYS) by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 520,244 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,444 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC owned 0.18% of Sprott Physical Gold Trust worth $7,445,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in Sprott Physical Gold Trust during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. WASHINGTON TRUST Co bought a new stake in shares of Sprott Physical Gold Trust during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Independence Bank of Kentucky bought a new stake in shares of Sprott Physical Gold Trust during the second quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its position in shares of Sprott Physical Gold Trust by 89.7% during the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 4,031 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 1,906 shares during the period. Finally, Carroll Financial Associates Inc. grew its holdings in Sprott Physical Gold Trust by 20.3% in the 2nd quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 4,450 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 750 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Sprott Physical Gold Trust stock opened at $15.37 on Tuesday. Sprott Physical Gold Trust has a 1-year low of $11.18 and a 1-year high of $15.60. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $14.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.44.

Sprott Physical Gold Trust Company Profile

Sprott Physical Gold Trust is a closed end investment trust, which engages in the investments and holding substantially all of its assets in physical gold bullion. Its objective is to provides a secure, convenient, and exchange-traded investment alternative for investors. The company was founded on August 28, 2009 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

