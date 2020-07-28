Sprout Social (NYSE:SPT) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.14 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Sprout Social (NYSE:SPT) to report earnings of ($0.14) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have made estimates for Sprout Social’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.13) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.15). The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, August 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Sprout Social will report full year earnings of ($0.52) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.54) to ($0.50). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of ($0.36) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.38) to ($0.34). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Sprout Social.

Sprout Social (NYSE:SPT) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.21). The business had revenue of $30.54 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.21 million.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on SPT. Robert W. Baird began coverage on shares of Sprout Social in a research report on Monday, June 1st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $33.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Sprout Social from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price objective on shares of Sprout Social in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Sprout Social from $27.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Sprout Social from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Sprout Social has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.00.

In other Sprout Social news, CFO Preto Joseph Del sold 60,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.02, for a total value of $1,621,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Justyn Russell Howard sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.92, for a total transaction of $2,792,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 217,393 shares of company stock valued at $6,005,885.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. UBS Group AG purchased a new position in shares of Sprout Social in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sprout Social in the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Strs Ohio purchased a new position in shares of Sprout Social in the first quarter worth $38,000. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Sprout Social during the first quarter worth $45,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG purchased a new position in shares of Sprout Social during the first quarter worth $48,000.

Shares of NYSE:SPT opened at $27.66 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $27.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.17. Sprout Social has a one year low of $10.54 and a one year high of $33.52.

About Sprout Social

Sprout Social, Inc designs and develops a platform for social media management. The company offers cloud software that brings together social messaging, data, and workflows in a unified system of record, intelligence, and action. It provides various integrated tools in a range of functions comprising social engagement/response, publishing, reporting and analytics, social listening and business intelligence, reputation management, employee advocacy, and automation and workflows.

