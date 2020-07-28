SQI Diagnostics (OTCMKTS:SQIDF) Stock Crosses Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $0.12

SQI Diagnostics Inc. (OTCMKTS:SQIDF)’s stock price crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.12 and traded as high as $0.12. SQI Diagnostics shares last traded at $0.12, with a volume of 300 shares trading hands.

The company has a fifty day moving average price of $0.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.09.

SQI Diagnostics Company Profile (OTCMKTS:SQIDF)

SQI Diagnostics Inc, a life sciences company, develops and commercializes proprietary technologies and products for advanced multiplexing diagnostics in Canada. The company offers sqidworks diagnostic platform, a fully-automated microarray processing and analytical system; sqidlite benchtop diagnostic platform, a fully automated bench top microarray processing and analytical system; and sqid-X, a semi-automated bench-top platform.

