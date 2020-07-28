St. Modwen Properties plc (LON:SMP) Insider Robert Hudson Sells 38,417 Shares

St. Modwen Properties plc (LON:SMP) insider Robert Hudson sold 38,417 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 308 ($3.79), for a total transaction of £118,324.36 ($145,612.06).

St. Modwen Properties stock opened at GBX 308 ($3.79) on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.42, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.53. St. Modwen Properties plc has a 1 year low of GBX 3.35 ($0.04) and a 1 year high of GBX 539 ($6.63). The company has a market cap of $684.92 million and a PE ratio of 13.63. The company’s 50-day moving average is GBX 346.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 395.72.

Get St. Modwen Properties alerts:

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 6th will be paid a GBX 1.10 ($0.01) dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 6th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.33%. St. Modwen Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 0.40%.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on SMP shares. Liberum Capital reduced their price target on shares of St. Modwen Properties from GBX 485 ($5.97) to GBX 450 ($5.54) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Peel Hunt restated a “hold” rating on shares of St. Modwen Properties in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of St. Modwen Properties from GBX 530 ($6.52) to GBX 475 ($5.85) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. St. Modwen Properties presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 548.75 ($6.75).

About St. Modwen Properties

St. Modwen Properties PLC invests in, develops, operates, and manages residential and commercial properties in the United Kingdom. It develops land for residential, employment, leisure, retail, and education purposes, as well as uses green infrastructure and community facilities; and industrial and logistics projects.

Featured Article: Monthly Dividend Stocks Can Provide Solid Income

Receive News & Ratings for St. Modwen Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for St. Modwen Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.