Starwood Property Trust (NYSE:STWD) Cut to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Starwood Property Trust (NYSE:STWD) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Starwood Property Trust, Inc. is a newly formed company that is focused primarily on originating, investing in, financing and managing commercial mortgage loans and other commercial real estate-related debt investments. Starwood Property Trust, Inc. will be externally managed and advised by SPT Management, LLC, an affiliate of Starwood Capital Group and intends to elect to be taxed as a real estate investment trust (REIT) for U.S. federal income tax purposes. “

Get Starwood Property Trust alerts:

STWD has been the topic of a number of other reports. ValuEngine lowered shares of Starwood Property Trust from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. B. Riley lowered their target price on shares of Starwood Property Trust from $27.00 to $18.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Starwood Property Trust from $17.50 to $20.50 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, June 11th. Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a buy rating on shares of Starwood Property Trust in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Finally, JMP Securities lowered their target price on shares of Starwood Property Trust from $26.00 to $16.00 and set a market outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Starwood Property Trust currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $20.50.

Starwood Property Trust stock opened at $14.67 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.55 and a beta of 1.42. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.19. The company has a current ratio of 4.47, a quick ratio of 4.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.60. Starwood Property Trust has a 1-year low of $7.59 and a 1-year high of $26.33.

Starwood Property Trust (NYSE:STWD) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.05. Starwood Property Trust had a net margin of 30.10% and a return on equity of 11.61%. The business had revenue of $211.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $297.83 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.28 EPS. Starwood Property Trust’s revenue was down 31.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Starwood Property Trust will post 1.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 30th were given a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 29th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 13.09%. Starwood Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio is 112.28%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Starwood Property Trust by 21.0% in the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 166,182 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,486,000 after purchasing an additional 28,790 shares during the last quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Starwood Property Trust by 39.6% during the 2nd quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 21,823 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $326,000 after acquiring an additional 6,191 shares in the last quarter. Stillwater Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Starwood Property Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at about $509,000. World Asset Management Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Starwood Property Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at about $155,000. Finally, Dubuque Bank & Trust boosted its position in shares of Starwood Property Trust by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Dubuque Bank & Trust now owns 56,922 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $852,000 after acquiring an additional 1,228 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 55.09% of the company’s stock.

About Starwood Property Trust

Starwood Property Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) in the United States and Europe. It operates through three segments: Real Estate Lending, Real Estate Property, and Real Estate Investing and Servicing. The Real Estate Lending segment originates, acquires, finances, and manages commercial first mortgages, subordinated mortgages, mezzanine loans, preferred equity, commercial mortgage-backed securities (CMBS), residential mortgage-backed securities, residential mortgage loans, and other real estate and real estate-related debt investments.

Featured Story: Black Swan

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Starwood Property Trust (STWD)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Starwood Property Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Starwood Property Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.