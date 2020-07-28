State Street Corp (NYSE:STT) Shares Sold by Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lowered its stake in State Street Corp (NYSE:STT) by 76.4% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 32,314 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 104,471 shares during the quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in State Street were worth $2,054,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in State Street by 124.6% in the fourth quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 21,900 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,732,000 after purchasing an additional 12,151 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in State Street by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 794,969 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $62,882,000 after purchasing an additional 24,459 shares during the last quarter. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in State Street in the fourth quarter valued at about $60,000. LMR Partners LLP purchased a new position in State Street in the fourth quarter valued at about $397,000. Finally, Hayden Royal LLC purchased a new position in State Street in the fourth quarter valued at about $309,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.66% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CAO Ian Appleyard sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.61, for a total value of $323,050.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 16,859 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,089,259.99. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE STT opened at $62.85 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $21.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.53. State Street Corp has a 12-month low of $42.10 and a 12-month high of $85.89. The company has a current ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $63.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $64.54.

State Street (NYSE:STT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 17th. The asset manager reported $1.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $2.94 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.86 billion. State Street had a return on equity of 12.74% and a net margin of 20.27%. The business’s revenue was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.45 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that State Street Corp will post 6.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 16th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 1st were issued a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.31%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 30th. State Street’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.71%.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on State Street from $64.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 20th. Deutsche Bank reduced their price target on State Street from $68.00 to $67.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 9th. Bank of America reduced their price target on State Street from $71.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 20th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $70.00 target price on shares of State Street in a report on Sunday, April 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on State Street from $65.00 to $63.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $75.94.

State Street Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of financial products and services to institutional investors worldwide. It offers investment servicing products and services, including custody; product and participant level accounting; daily pricing and administration; master trust and master custody; depotbank services; record-keeping; cash management; foreign exchange, brokerage, and other trading services; securities finance; deposit and short-term investment facilities; loans and lease financing; investment manager and alternative investment manager operations outsourcing; performance, risk, and compliance analytics; and financial data management to support institutional investors.

