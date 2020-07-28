Stock Traders Buy High Volume of Call Options on ICICI Bank (NYSE:IBN)

ICICI Bank Ltd (NYSE:IBN) was the recipient of unusually large options trading on Monday. Traders purchased 17,060 call options on the company. This represents an increase of 600% compared to the typical volume of 2,437 call options.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut ICICI Bank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $10.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, June 5th. Goldman Sachs Group cut ICICI Bank from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded ICICI Bank from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 14th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded ICICI Bank from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.00.

Shares of IBN stock opened at $9.85 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.89 billion, a PE ratio of 28.97 and a beta of 1.20. ICICI Bank has a 1-year low of $6.86 and a 1-year high of $15.42. The business has a 50-day moving average of $9.51 and a 200 day moving average of $10.83.

ICICI Bank (NYSE:IBN) last issued its earnings results on Saturday, May 9th. The bank reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $1.82 billion for the quarter. ICICI Bank had a net margin of 8.69% and a return on equity of 6.27%. Research analysts anticipate that ICICI Bank will post 0.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of IBN. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in ICICI Bank during the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in ICICI Bank by 348,600.0% in the 1st quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 10,461 shares of the bank’s stock worth $89,000 after buying an additional 10,458 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in ICICI Bank in the 1st quarter worth approximately $104,000. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. purchased a new stake in ICICI Bank in the 1st quarter worth approximately $109,000. Finally, Milestone Resources Group Ltd purchased a new stake in ICICI Bank in the 1st quarter worth approximately $112,000. Institutional investors own 17.84% of the company’s stock.

About ICICI Bank

ICICI Bank Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial services in India and internationally. It operates through Retail Banking, Wholesale Banking, Treasury, Other Banking, Life Insurance, General Insurance, and Others segments. The company offers savings, salary, pension, current, and other accounts; and fixed, recurring, and security deposits.

