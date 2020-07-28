Stock Traders Buy High Volume of Proto Labs Call Options (NYSE:PRLB)

Proto Labs Inc (NYSE:PRLB) saw unusually large options trading activity on Monday. Investors bought 5,549 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of 2,344% compared to the average daily volume of 227 call options.

PRLB has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Proto Labs from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, July 16th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Proto Labs in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Benchmark assumed coverage on shares of Proto Labs in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $145.00 price objective on the stock. Craig Hallum cut their price objective on shares of Proto Labs from $90.00 to $80.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 13th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Proto Labs from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $111.00.

PRLB opened at $137.93 on Tuesday. Proto Labs has a fifty-two week low of $63.19 and a fifty-two week high of $138.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 4.49 and a quick ratio of 4.27. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $115.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $100.14. The company has a market capitalization of $3.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.97 and a beta of 1.75.

Proto Labs (NYSE:PRLB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The industrial products company reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.23. Proto Labs had a net margin of 13.49% and a return on equity of 10.82%. The firm had revenue of $115.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $102.36 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.69 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Proto Labs will post 1.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP Robert Bodor sold 9,681 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.30, for a total transaction of $1,029,090.30. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 22,114 shares in the company, valued at $2,350,718.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.92% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PRLB. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Proto Labs by 34.0% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 166,743 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $17,531,000 after purchasing an additional 42,323 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Proto Labs by 26.7% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,948 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $502,000 after purchasing an additional 1,043 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of Proto Labs by 398.0% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 29,579 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,003,000 after purchasing an additional 23,640 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Proto Labs by 47.0% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 110,997 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $11,272,000 after purchasing an additional 35,514 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Proto Labs by 6.9% in the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 23,984 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,436,000 after purchasing an additional 1,549 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.20% of the company’s stock.

Proto Labs Company Profile

Proto Labs, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an e-commerce driven digital manufacturer of custom parts for prototyping and short-run production worldwide. It utilizes injection molding, computer numerical control machining, three-dimensional (3D) printing, and sheet metal fabrication to manufacture custom parts for developers and engineers who use 3D computer-aided design software to design products across a range of end markets.

