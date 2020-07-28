Stock Traders Purchase Large Volume of Equinox Gold Cp Call Options (NASDAQ:EQX)

Equinox Gold Cp (NASDAQ:EQX) saw unusually large options trading on Monday. Investors bought 3,824 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 220% compared to the average volume of 1,195 call options.

Equinox Gold Cp stock opened at $12.13 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.80. Equinox Gold Cp has a 12-month low of $4.63 and a 12-month high of $12.35.

Equinox Gold Cp (NASDAQ:EQX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 15th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $130.00 million during the quarter.

Several brokerages have recently commented on EQX. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Equinox Gold Cp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. TheStreet upgraded Equinox Gold Cp from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, May 15th. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Equinox Gold Cp in a report on Friday, April 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $19.00 target price on the stock. Scotiabank raised their price target on Equinox Gold Cp from $14.50 to $17.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 20th. Finally, CIBC raised their price target on Equinox Gold Cp from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $16.00.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in Equinox Gold Cp by 1,360.5% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 438,148 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,905,000 after buying an additional 408,148 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its holdings in Equinox Gold Cp by 218.9% during the first quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 439,089 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,911,000 after buying an additional 301,389 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Equinox Gold Cp during the first quarter worth about $161,000. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in Equinox Gold Cp by 25.8% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 16,627 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,000 after buying an additional 3,414 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Optimum Investment Advisors bought a new position in Equinox Gold Cp during the second quarter worth about $56,000.

About Equinox Gold Cp

Equinox Gold Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral deposits. The company's principal properties include the Aurizona gold mine covering a total land package of approximately 2,000 square kilometers located in Maranhão State, Brazil; and the Mesquite gold mine covering a total area of 1,890 hectares and Castle Mountain property situated in California, the United States.

