Stock Traders Purchase Large Volume of Peabody Energy Call Options (NYSE:BTU)

Peabody Energy Co. (NYSE:BTU) saw some unusual options trading activity on Monday. Traders bought 6,380 call options on the stock. This is an increase of 610% compared to the typical daily volume of 898 call options.

BTU stock opened at $3.14 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $306.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.66 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. Peabody Energy has a 12 month low of $2.51 and a 12 month high of $22.99. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $3.18 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.51.

Get Peabody Energy alerts:

Peabody Energy (NYSE:BTU) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The coal producer reported ($1.33) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.01) by ($0.32). The business had revenue of $846.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $856.98 million. Peabody Energy had a negative net margin of 11.03% and a negative return on equity of 6.69%. The firm’s revenue was down 32.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.15 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Peabody Energy will post -3.85 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. B. Riley lowered their target price on shares of Peabody Energy from $5.00 to $4.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Peabody Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 10th. Clarkson Capital lowered shares of Peabody Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Peabody Energy from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 8th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.38.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. APG Asset Management N.V. boosted its position in Peabody Energy by 370.1% in the 1st quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 1,202,900 shares of the coal producer’s stock valued at $30,350,000 after buying an additional 947,000 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Peabody Energy by 128.9% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,515,449 shares of the coal producer’s stock valued at $13,820,000 after buying an additional 853,470 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its position in Peabody Energy by 145.8% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,026,998 shares of the coal producer’s stock valued at $2,978,000 after buying an additional 609,236 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp purchased a new position in Peabody Energy in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $844,000. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Peabody Energy by 62.4% in the 1st quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 745,369 shares of the coal producer’s stock valued at $2,162,000 after buying an additional 286,391 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.02% of the company’s stock.

About Peabody Energy

Peabody Energy Corp. engages in the business of coal mining. It operates through the following segments: Powder River Basin Mining, Midwestern U.S. Mining, Western U.S. Mining, Seaborne Metallurgical Mining, Seaborne Thermal Mining, and Corporate and Other. The Powder River Basin Mining segment consists of its mines in Wyoming.

See Also: Hold Rating

Receive News & Ratings for Peabody Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Peabody Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.