Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC Acquires Shares of 16,248 The Shyft Group (NASDAQ:SHYF)

Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC bought a new position in The Shyft Group (NASDAQ:SHYF) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 16,248 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $274,000.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC purchased a new position in The Shyft Group during the second quarter valued at $643,000. Wesbanco Bank Inc. bought a new position in shares of The Shyft Group in the 2nd quarter worth about $1,225,000. Summit Creek Advisors LLC purchased a new position in The Shyft Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $13,433,000. First Command Bank purchased a new position in The Shyft Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $92,000. Finally, Kirr Marbach & Co. LLC IN bought a new stake in The Shyft Group during the second quarter worth about $4,132,000. 73.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SHYF opened at $17.71 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $16.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The stock has a market cap of $615.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -104.18, a PEG ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.43. The Shyft Group has a 1 year low of $9.01 and a 1 year high of $20.70.

The Shyft Group (NASDAQ:SHYF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $176.95 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $179.10 million. The Shyft Group had a negative net margin of 0.69% and a positive return on equity of 24.51%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that The Shyft Group will post 1.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine lowered shares of The Shyft Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised The Shyft Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 17th.

The Shyft Group Company Profile

The Shyft Group, Inc, through its subsidiary Spartan Motors USA, Inc, manufactures and assembles specialty vehicles for the commercial vehicle and recreational vehicle industries in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Fleet Vehicles and Services (FVS), and Specialty Chassis and Vehicles (SCV).

