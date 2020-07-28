Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC Buys Shares of 24,900 Ecopetrol SA (NYSE:EC)

Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ecopetrol SA (NYSE:EC) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 24,900 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $277,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. APG Asset Management N.V. raised its stake in shares of Ecopetrol by 74.7% in the first quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 1,836,800 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $35,072,000 after acquiring an additional 785,600 shares in the last quarter. Luminus Management LLC acquired a new stake in Ecopetrol in the 1st quarter valued at about $6,470,000. Aperio Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ecopetrol by 57.8% in the 1st quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 713,827 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $6,788,000 after buying an additional 261,606 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Ecopetrol by 1,280.7% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 249,099 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,369,000 after buying an additional 231,058 shares during the period. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. grew its position in shares of Ecopetrol by 352.8% during the first quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 268,702 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,555,000 after buying an additional 209,357 shares in the last quarter. 2.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE EC opened at $12.20 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $24.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.78 and a beta of 1.87. Ecopetrol SA has a 52-week low of $6.28 and a 52-week high of $20.95. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $11.66 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72.

Ecopetrol (NYSE:EC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The oil and gas company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.01). Ecopetrol had a return on equity of 11.24% and a net margin of 17.10%. The company had revenue of $4.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.18 billion. As a group, analysts anticipate that Ecopetrol SA will post 0.34 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently commented on EC. Citigroup upgraded shares of Ecopetrol from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 17th. TheStreet cut Ecopetrol from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Ecopetrol from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Ecopetrol currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.30.

Ecopetrol SA operates as an integrated oil and gas company. The company operates through three segments: Exploration and Production; Transport and Logistics; and Refining, Petrochemical, and Biofuels. It produces crude oil and gas; and engages in the extraction, collection, treatment, storage, commercialization, and pumping.

