Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC Cuts Position in TriMas Corp (NASDAQ:TRS)

Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of TriMas Corp (NASDAQ:TRS) by 12.3% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 12,804 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,800 shares during the period. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC’s holdings in TriMas were worth $307,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new stake in shares of TriMas in the 4th quarter worth approximately $95,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in TriMas by 23.6% during the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,748 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $87,000 after buying an additional 715 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. bought a new stake in TriMas in the first quarter worth $121,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of TriMas by 105.2% in the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,480 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $127,000 after acquiring an additional 2,810 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amalgamated Bank increased its holdings in shares of TriMas by 9.2% during the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 7,278 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $229,000 after acquiring an additional 613 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. William Blair upgraded shares of TriMas from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of TriMas from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $21.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Saturday, May 16th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of TriMas from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 17th.

Shares of NASDAQ:TRS opened at $24.73 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 4.64 and a quick ratio of 3.30. TriMas Corp has a 1 year low of $18.05 and a 1 year high of $33.07. The company has a market cap of $1.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.06 and a beta of 1.04. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $23.59 and its 200-day moving average price is $24.92.

TriMas (NASDAQ:TRS) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The industrial products company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $182.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $177.23 million. TriMas had a return on equity of 10.72% and a net margin of 11.16%. TriMas’s revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.36 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that TriMas Corp will post 1.29 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Holly M. Boehne acquired 2,582 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 14th. The shares were bought at an average price of $19.31 per share, for a total transaction of $49,858.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,952 shares in the company, valued at $134,243.12. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

TriMas Corporation manufactures and sells products for consumer products, aerospace, industrial, petrochemical, refinery, and oil and gas end markets worldwide. It operates in three segments: Packaging, Aerospace, and Specialty Products. The Packaging segment designs, manufactures, and sells specialty closure products, including steel and plastic drum closures, plastic pail dispensers and plugs, and plastic enclosures; specialty dispensing products, such as foamers, lotion pumps, fine mist sprayers, airless dispensers, and other packaging solutions for the cosmetic, personal care, and household product markets; and specialty plastic closures for bottles and jars in the food and beverage markets under the Rieke name.

