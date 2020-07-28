Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Foundation Building Materials Inc (NYSE:FBM)

Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC lowered its holdings in Foundation Building Materials Inc (NYSE:FBM) by 36.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 18,153 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,400 shares during the quarter. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Foundation Building Materials were worth $283,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in FBM. Mason Street Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Foundation Building Materials during the 4th quarter worth approximately $116,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Foundation Building Materials by 0.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,460,953 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,615,000 after acquiring an additional 25,727 shares in the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department purchased a new position in Foundation Building Materials in the first quarter worth $141,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Foundation Building Materials by 35.6% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 865,680 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,751,000 after purchasing an additional 227,091 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Foundation Building Materials during the 1st quarter valued at $183,000. 96.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Foundation Building Materials alerts:

FBM stock opened at $14.32 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $611.75 million, a P/E ratio of 11.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 20.01 and a beta of 1.71. Foundation Building Materials Inc has a 12 month low of $7.99 and a 12 month high of $22.14. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 2.74 and a quick ratio of 2.02.

Foundation Building Materials (NYSE:FBM) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $524.26 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $519.49 million. Foundation Building Materials had a net margin of 2.36% and a return on equity of 12.82%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.14 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Foundation Building Materials Inc will post 0.48 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on FBM shares. ValuEngine raised Foundation Building Materials from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Foundation Building Materials from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 target price on shares of Foundation Building Materials in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $15.00 price target on shares of Foundation Building Materials in a report on Monday, June 29th. Finally, SunTrust Banks dropped their price objective on shares of Foundation Building Materials from $24.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Foundation Building Materials has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.75.

Foundation Building Materials Company Profile

Foundation Building Materials, Inc distributes building products in the United States and Canada. It offers wallboard, suspended ceiling system, and metal framing products. The company also provides complementary and other products, tools, and accessories, such as wallboard accessories, stucco and finishing systems, safety accessories, fasteners, insulations, doors, and roofing products.

Recommended Story: Buy-Side Analysts

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FBM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Foundation Building Materials Inc (NYSE:FBM).

Receive News & Ratings for Foundation Building Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Foundation Building Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.