Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Matrix Service Co (NASDAQ:MTRX)

Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Matrix Service Co (NASDAQ:MTRX) by 6.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 29,622 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,800 shares during the period. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC owned about 0.11% of Matrix Service worth $288,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MTRX. Credit Suisse AG grew its position in Matrix Service by 17.5% in the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 19,499 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $447,000 after acquiring an additional 2,903 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of Matrix Service by 59.5% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 37,803 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $865,000 after purchasing an additional 14,107 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Matrix Service by 31.0% in the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 13,461 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $308,000 after purchasing an additional 3,185 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in Matrix Service by 10.6% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 599,774 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $13,722,000 after buying an additional 57,346 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Matrix Service by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 349,165 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $7,989,000 after buying an additional 10,467 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MTRX opened at $9.03 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $234.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.13 and a beta of 1.42. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.91. Matrix Service Co has a twelve month low of $7.11 and a twelve month high of $24.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

Matrix Service (NASDAQ:MTRX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $248.33 million during the quarter. Matrix Service had a negative net margin of 1.12% and a positive return on equity of 7.08%. On average, analysts predict that Matrix Service Co will post 0.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MTRX has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. ValuEngine raised Matrix Service from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. BidaskClub raised Matrix Service from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Matrix Service from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.33.

Matrix Service Company provides engineering, fabrication, infrastructure, construction, and maintenance services primarily to the oil, gas, power, petrochemical, industrial, agricultural, and mining and minerals markets in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company's Electrical Infrastructure segment offers construction and maintenance services to various power generation facilities, such as combined cycle plants and natural gas fired power stations; and high voltage services comprising the construction of new substations, upgrading existing substations, short-run transmission line installations, distribution upgrades and maintenance, and emergency and storm restoration services to investor owned utilities.

