Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC Has $277,000 Stock Position in Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSII)

Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC cut its stake in Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSII) by 14.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 12,822 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 2,200 shares during the period. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Heidrick & Struggles International were worth $277,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Credit Suisse AG raised its holdings in Heidrick & Struggles International by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 17,489 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $569,000 after purchasing an additional 367 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in shares of Heidrick & Struggles International by 8.5% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,522 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $169,000 after purchasing an additional 589 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank increased its position in shares of Heidrick & Struggles International by 3.3% during the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 18,592 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $438,000 after buying an additional 590 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank raised its stake in Heidrick & Struggles International by 1.6% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 37,200 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $837,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Heidrick & Struggles International by 3.7% in the second quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 19,560 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $423,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the period. 91.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of HSII opened at $20.31 on Tuesday. Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc. has a one year low of $17.99 and a one year high of $33.21. The company has a market cap of $403.42 million, a PE ratio of 8.68, a P/E/G ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 1.06. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $21.12 and a 200-day moving average of $23.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 2.14 and a quick ratio of 2.14.

Heidrick & Struggles International (NASDAQ:HSII) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 27th. The business services provider reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.25. Heidrick & Struggles International had a return on equity of 15.64% and a net margin of 6.00%. Analysts expect that Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc. will post 0.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on HSII. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Heidrick & Struggles International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 30th. BidaskClub cut Heidrick & Struggles International from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. Barrington Research reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Heidrick & Struggles International in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. ValuEngine upgraded Heidrick & Struggles International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Heidrick & Struggles International from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Heidrick & Struggles International has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.75.

Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides executive search and consulting services to businesses and business leaders in the Americas, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company enables its clients to build leadership teams by facilitating the recruitment, management, and development of senior executives.

