Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC Has $283,000 Stake in Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS)

Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS) by 35.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,047 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 1,700 shares during the quarter. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Universal Health Services were worth $283,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Universal Health Services in the first quarter valued at approximately $563,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its stake in Universal Health Services by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 173,860 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $17,226,000 after purchasing an additional 4,216 shares during the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in Universal Health Services by 39.1% in the 4th quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 47,331 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $6,790,000 after purchasing an additional 13,306 shares during the period. Scout Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in Universal Health Services in the 2nd quarter worth $11,302,000. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Universal Health Services by 20.5% during the 1st quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 25,900 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $2,611,000 after purchasing an additional 4,400 shares during the period. 84.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Universal Health Services alerts:

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Mizuho decreased their target price on Universal Health Services from $136.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 29th. ValuEngine raised Universal Health Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Universal Health Services from $157.00 to $128.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. UBS Group cut their target price on Universal Health Services from $150.00 to $133.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Universal Health Services from $141.00 to $113.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $141.79.

Shares of NYSE:UHS opened at $109.37 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $96.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $110.77. Universal Health Services, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $65.20 and a fifty-two week high of $157.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 1.05.

Universal Health Services (NYSE:UHS) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 27th. The health services provider reported $2.93 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $2.20. The company had revenue of $2.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.47 billion. Universal Health Services had a net margin of 6.34% and a return on equity of 14.89%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.76 EPS. Research analysts expect that Universal Health Services, Inc. will post 6.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Universal Health Services Company Profile

Universal Health Services, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates acute care hospitals, outpatient facilities, and behavioral health care facilities. The company operates through Acute Care Hospital Services, Behavioral Health Care Services, and Other segments. Its hospital offer general and specialty surgery, internal medicine, obstetrics, emergency room care, radiology, oncology, diagnostic care, coronary care, pediatric services, pharmacy services, and/or behavioral health services.

See Also: Quiet Period Expirations

Receive News & Ratings for Universal Health Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Universal Health Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.