Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC Has $296,000 Position in Halliburton (NYSE:HAL)

Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC cut its holdings in Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) by 93.0% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 22,785 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock after selling 301,300 shares during the period. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Halliburton were worth $296,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Pzena Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Halliburton by 47.8% during the 1st quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 46,668,019 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $319,676,000 after purchasing an additional 15,101,089 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Halliburton during the fourth quarter worth approximately $190,914,000. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Halliburton by 8.6% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 46,567,949 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $318,990,000 after acquiring an additional 3,690,616 shares during the period. Aristotle Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Halliburton by 14.7% in the first quarter. Aristotle Capital Management LLC now owns 15,497,387 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $106,157,000 after acquiring an additional 1,983,753 shares during the period. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Halliburton by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 37,836,531 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $925,859,000 after acquiring an additional 1,618,597 shares during the last quarter. 74.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Halliburton alerts:

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Halliburton from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Halliburton from $7.50 to $12.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Halliburton from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Halliburton from $11.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Halliburton from $9.50 to $11.75 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have given a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Halliburton presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.60.

NYSE HAL opened at $14.90 on Tuesday. Halliburton has a 1-year low of $4.25 and a 1-year high of $25.47. The company has a 50 day moving average of $13.05 and a 200-day moving average of $13.80. The company has a current ratio of 2.22, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00. The firm has a market cap of $12.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.42, a PEG ratio of 4.15 and a beta of 2.55.

Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 20th. The oilfield services company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $3.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.35 billion. Halliburton had a positive return on equity of 12.02% and a negative net margin of 21.35%. The business’s revenue was down 46.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.35 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Halliburton will post 0.54 earnings per share for the current year.

Halliburton Company Profile

Halliburton Company provides a range of services and products to oil and natural gas companies worldwide. The company's Completion and Production segment offers production enhancement services, including stimulation and sand control services; and cementing services, such as bonding the well, well casing, and casing equipment.

Read More: How does inflation affect different investments?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HAL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Halliburton (NYSE:HAL).

Receive News & Ratings for Halliburton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Halliburton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.