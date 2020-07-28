Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC Has $351,000 Position in Haverty Furniture Companies, Inc. (NYSE:HVT)

Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC raised its position in Haverty Furniture Companies, Inc. (NYSE:HVT) by 37.5% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 21,951 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,985 shares during the period. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Haverty Furniture Companies were worth $351,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of HVT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Haverty Furniture Companies by 732.1% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 203,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,416,000 after purchasing an additional 178,746 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in Haverty Furniture Companies by 10.8% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 652,503 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,758,000 after buying an additional 63,852 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Haverty Furniture Companies during the first quarter worth approximately $1,303,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new position in Haverty Furniture Companies during the 2nd quarter worth $755,000. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new position in Haverty Furniture Companies in the 1st quarter valued at $422,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.65% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HVT opened at $13.63 on Tuesday. Haverty Furniture Companies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $9.81 and a 52-week high of $21.43. The firm has a market cap of $259.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.68 and a beta of 1.45. The business’s fifty day moving average is $15.49 and its 200-day moving average is $15.86.

Haverty Furniture Companies (NYSE:HVT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 20th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.32) by $0.41. The business had revenue of $179.43 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $140.40 million. Haverty Furniture Companies had a return on equity of 8.33% and a net margin of 2.53%. On average, equities analysts expect that Haverty Furniture Companies, Inc. will post 0.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Sidoti raised their price target on Haverty Furniture Companies from $9.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 18th. ValuEngine cut shares of Haverty Furniture Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Haverty Furniture Companies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd.

Haverty Furniture Companies Company Profile

Haverty Furniture Companies, Inc operates as a specialty retailer of residential furniture and accessories in the United States. The company offers furniture merchandise under the Havertys brand name. It also provides custom upholstery products, as well as mattress product lines under the Sealy, Tempur-Pedic, Serta, Stearns & Foster, and Beautyrest Black names.

