Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC Lowers Holdings in Marvell Technology Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:MRVL)

Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC trimmed its position in Marvell Technology Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:MRVL) by 73.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,546 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 20,600 shares during the period. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Marvell Technology Group were worth $265,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MRVL. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. increased its holdings in shares of Marvell Technology Group by 8.1% in the second quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. now owns 572,532 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $20,073,000 after purchasing an additional 43,000 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in Marvell Technology Group by 42.8% during the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,332,951 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $46,733,000 after buying an additional 399,474 shares in the last quarter. Washburn Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Marvell Technology Group during the second quarter worth about $225,000. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Marvell Technology Group in the 2nd quarter worth about $353,000. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Marvell Technology Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $904,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.91% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MRVL stock opened at $35.58 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a current ratio of 2.14. Marvell Technology Group Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $16.45 and a fifty-two week high of $39.40. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $35.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $27.92. The company has a market capitalization of $23.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.88, a PEG ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 1.08.

Marvell Technology Group (NASDAQ:MRVL) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 28th. The semiconductor company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.04. Marvell Technology Group had a net margin of 55.66% and a return on equity of 2.82%. The firm had revenue of $694.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $680.19 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.16 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Marvell Technology Group Ltd. will post 0.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 13th will be given a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.67%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 10th. Marvell Technology Group’s payout ratio is 75.00%.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on MRVL shares. Benchmark upped their price objective on shares of Marvell Technology Group from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 27th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Marvell Technology Group from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 20th. Craig Hallum lowered their price objective on shares of Marvell Technology Group from $37.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 29th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Marvell Technology Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. Finally, B. Riley increased their target price on Marvell Technology Group from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.14.

In related news, Director Richard Hill sold 24,227 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.40, for a total transaction of $833,408.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Matthew J. Murphy sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.72, for a total value of $275,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 87,734 shares of company stock valued at $3,070,335. Insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

About Marvell Technology Group

Marvell Technology Group Ltd. designs, develops, and markets analog, mixed-signal, digital signal processing, and embedded and standalone integrated circuits. It offers a range of storage products, including hard disk drive (HDD) and solid-state drive controllers, as well as preamplifiers; supports a variety of host system interfaces consisting of serial attached SCSI (SAS), serial advanced technology attachment (SATA), peripheral component interconnect express, and non-volatile memory express; and develops software-enabled silicon solutions comprising SATA port multipliers, bridges, SATA, SAS, and non-volatile memory express redundant array of independent disks controllers and converged storage processors for enterprises, data centers, and cloud computing businesses.

