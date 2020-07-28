Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC Lowers Position in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) by 53.3% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 7,700 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 8,800 shares during the period. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $344,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Exxon Mobil in the fourth quarter valued at $3,055,993,000. First Eagle Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 38.2% during the 1st quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 27,551,706 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,046,138,000 after acquiring an additional 7,611,498 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 206,504,078 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $7,840,960,000 after acquiring an additional 4,222,270 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 18.9% in the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 25,832,354 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $980,847,000 after purchasing an additional 4,097,287 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 18.6% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 20,533,386 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $779,653,000 after purchasing an additional 3,223,089 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.16% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE XOM opened at $44.07 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $186.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.51 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.52. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $45.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $48.88. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 1 year low of $30.11 and a 1 year high of $75.66.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 1st. The oil and gas company reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.49. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 5.15% and a net margin of 4.42%. The company had revenue of $56.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $58.25 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.55 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Exxon Mobil Co. will post -0.92 EPS for the current year.

XOM has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Cfra cut Exxon Mobil from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $41.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Standpoint Research cut Exxon Mobil from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 9th. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 target price on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Monday, May 4th. Mizuho lowered their price target on Exxon Mobil from $60.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. Finally, BNP Paribas raised Exxon Mobil from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-two have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Exxon Mobil currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $53.17.

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States, Canada/Other Americas, Europe, Africa, Asia, and Australia/Oceania. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, petroleum products, and other specialty products; and manufactures and markets petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals.

