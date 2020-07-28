Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC Lowers Stock Position in Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG)

Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC cut its stake in shares of Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG) by 43.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,426 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 4,900 shares during the quarter. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Graco were worth $308,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Graco by 2,476.2% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 126,183 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,249,000 after buying an additional 121,285 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp raised its position in Graco by 195.8% during the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 7,100 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $369,000 after purchasing an additional 4,700 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its position in Graco by 12.2% during the fourth quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 54,866 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,853,000 after purchasing an additional 5,958 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in Graco by 36.8% during the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,511 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $237,000 after purchasing an additional 1,214 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Graco by 45.1% in the 4th quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 41,080 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,139,000 after purchasing an additional 12,761 shares in the last quarter. 85.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:GGG opened at $54.23 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 2.41 and a current ratio of 3.35. Graco Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $38.43 and a fifty-two week high of $56.99. The firm has a market cap of $8.89 billion, a PE ratio of 31.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.57 and a beta of 0.57. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $49.62 and a 200-day moving average price of $49.26.

Graco (NYSE:GGG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The industrial products company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $366.89 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $326.13 million. Graco had a net margin of 17.42% and a return on equity of 28.29%. Research analysts predict that Graco Inc. will post 1.46 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.175 per share. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.29%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 17th. Graco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 36.84%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Graco from $47.00 to $43.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Graco from $58.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of Graco from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Graco from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, DA Davidson lowered their price target on shares of Graco from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $52.60.

In other news, Director Martha A. M. Morfitt sold 45,000 shares of Graco stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.00, for a total value of $2,115,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 241,869 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,367,843. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Christian E. Rothe sold 47,079 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total value of $2,589,345.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 41,198 shares in the company, valued at $2,265,890. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 4.12% of the company’s stock.

Graco, Inc is a manufacturing company, which designs, manufactures and markets systems and equipment used to move, measure, control, dispense and spray fluid and powder materials. It operates through the following segments: Industrial, Contractor and Process. The Industrial segment includes the Applied Fluid Technologies division, Industrial Products division and Process division.

