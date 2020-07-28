Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC Makes New $299,000 Investment in LivePerson, Inc. (NASDAQ:LPSN)

Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of LivePerson, Inc. (NASDAQ:LPSN) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 7,227 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $299,000.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its holdings in LivePerson by 0.3% during the first quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 180,622 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,109,000 after buying an additional 543 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado increased its holdings in LivePerson by 7.2% in the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 10,076 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $229,000 after buying an additional 679 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in shares of LivePerson by 3.5% in the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 20,187 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $459,000 after acquiring an additional 689 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in shares of LivePerson by 17.7% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,841 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $110,000 after acquiring an additional 727 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mason Street Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of LivePerson by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 21,443 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $793,000 after acquiring an additional 750 shares during the period. 91.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ LPSN opened at $39.51 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.07 and a beta of 1.27. LivePerson, Inc. has a 52 week low of $14.08 and a 52 week high of $45.35. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $38.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of $32.89. The company has a quick ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32.

LivePerson (NASDAQ:LPSN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The technology company reported ($0.41) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.42) by $0.01. LivePerson had a negative net margin of 37.65% and a negative return on equity of 57.59%. The company had revenue of $78.09 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $77.08 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that LivePerson, Inc. will post -1.32 EPS for the current year.

LPSN has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of LivePerson in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on LivePerson from $40.00 to $33.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Benchmark lifted their price target on shares of LivePerson from $43.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 6th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of LivePerson from $31.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 20th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of LivePerson from $27.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. LivePerson has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $41.77.

In other news, Director William Wesemann sold 4,000 shares of LivePerson stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $160,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 150,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,000,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Monica L. Greenberg sold 12,047 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.67, for a total transaction of $441,763.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 94,912 shares of company stock valued at $3,545,423 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 10.70% of the company’s stock.

LivePerson, Inc provides conversational commerce solutions. The company operates in two segments, Business and Consumer. The Business segment enables brands to leverage LiveEngage's intelligence engine to connect with consumers through an integrated suite of mobile and online business messaging technologies.

