Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC Makes New $346,000 Investment in Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK)

Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 9,529 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $346,000.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Alaska Air Group in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its holdings in Alaska Air Group by 441.7% in the first quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 975 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 795 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank boosted its position in Alaska Air Group by 125.0% in the 1st quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,125 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 625 shares in the last quarter. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alaska Air Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Alaska Air Group by 162.2% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,366 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 845 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.03% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ALK stock opened at $34.15 on Tuesday. Alaska Air Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $20.02 and a fifty-two week high of $72.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.79. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $37.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $42.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 74.24 and a beta of 1.51.

Alaska Air Group (NYSE:ALK) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The transportation company reported ($3.54) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($3.39) by ($0.15). The business had revenue of $421.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $336.31 million. Alaska Air Group had a net margin of 0.85% and a negative return on equity of 0.83%. Alaska Air Group’s quarterly revenue was down 81.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.17 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Alaska Air Group, Inc. will post -5.66 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms recently commented on ALK. Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of Alaska Air Group from $44.00 to $43.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Alaska Air Group from $51.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 29th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $51.00 price target on shares of Alaska Air Group in a report on Monday, May 18th. Wolfe Research raised Alaska Air Group from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $52.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, May 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank reduced their target price on Alaska Air Group from $52.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Alaska Air Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $53.07.

Alaska Air Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides passenger and cargo air transportation services. The company operates through three segments: Mainline, Regional, and Horizon. It has a network of approximately 1,200 daily flights to 115 destinations across the United States, Mexico, Canada, and Costa Rica.

