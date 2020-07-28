Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC Makes New Investment in Sturm Ruger & Company Inc (NYSE:RGR)

Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sturm Ruger & Company Inc (NYSE:RGR) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 3,894 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $296,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RGR. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Sturm Ruger & Company Inc by 3.8% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 516,133 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,276,000 after acquiring an additional 18,721 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. purchased a new stake in Sturm Ruger & Company Inc in the 2nd quarter worth $26,811,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Sturm Ruger & Company Inc during the 4th quarter valued at about $16,497,000. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in shares of Sturm Ruger & Company Inc by 5.9% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 303,442 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,449,000 after purchasing an additional 17,036 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Sturm Ruger & Company Inc by 5.8% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 246,673 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,557,000 after purchasing an additional 13,602 shares in the last quarter. 68.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

RGR stock opened at $78.48 on Tuesday. Sturm Ruger & Company Inc has a 52 week low of $38.44 and a 52 week high of $80.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.25 and a beta of 0.37. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $74.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $57.93. The company has a quick ratio of 3.94, a current ratio of 4.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Sturm Ruger & Company Inc (NYSE:RGR) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $123.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $116.05 million. Sturm Ruger & Company Inc had a net margin of 8.24% and a return on equity of 12.17%. Sturm Ruger & Company Inc’s quarterly revenue was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

In other news, VP Sarah F. Colbert sold 900 shares of Sturm Ruger & Company Inc stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.62, for a total value of $55,458.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 16,120 shares in the company, valued at approximately $993,314.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Michael W. Wilson sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.90, for a total value of $76,900.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 16,206 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,246,241.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 48,911 shares of company stock worth $2,940,572. Company insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on RGR shares. Lake Street Capital increased their price target on Sturm Ruger & Company Inc from $80.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. TheStreet raised Sturm Ruger & Company Inc from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, April 23rd.

Sturm Ruger & Company Inc Profile

Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells firearms under the Ruger name and trademark in the United States. It operates in two segments, Firearms and Castings. It offers single-shot, autoloading, bolt-action, and sporting rifles; rimfire and centerfire autoloading pistols; single-action and double-action revolvers; and firearms accessories and replacement parts.

