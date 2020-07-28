Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC Purchases New Position in Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PPBI)

Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PPBI) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 13,415 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $291,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Versant Capital Management Inc bought a new stake in Pacific Premier Bancorp during the second quarter worth approximately $36,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp in the 1st quarter worth approximately $47,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $85,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Pacific Premier Bancorp by 23.0% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,975 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $75,000 after buying an additional 742 shares during the period. Finally, Golden State Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Pacific Premier Bancorp in the first quarter worth $82,000. 89.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Pacific Premier Bancorp alerts:

In other news, EVP Michael S. Karr sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.13, for a total transaction of $211,300.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 2.81% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on PPBI. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 16th. Raymond James raised shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 17th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.00.

NASDAQ:PPBI opened at $20.80 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $1.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.56 and a beta of 1.37. Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc. has a twelve month low of $13.93 and a twelve month high of $34.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of $22.77.

Pacific Premier Bancorp (NASDAQ:PPBI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 27th. The financial services provider reported ($1.41) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($1.44). Pacific Premier Bancorp had a return on equity of 7.35% and a net margin of 26.17%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.62 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Pacific Premier Bancorp Profile

Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Pacific Premier Bank that provides banking services to businesses, professionals, real estate investors, and non-profit organizations. The company accepts deposit products, such as checking, money market, and savings accounts; and certificates of deposit.

Featured Story: History of the Euro STOXX 50 Index



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PPBI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PPBI).

Receive News & Ratings for Pacific Premier Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pacific Premier Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.