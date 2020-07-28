Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in Resources Connection, Inc. (NASDAQ:RECN)

Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC lessened its stake in Resources Connection, Inc. (NASDAQ:RECN) by 8.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 29,673 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 2,900 shares during the quarter. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC owned about 0.09% of Resources Connection worth $355,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of RECN. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in Resources Connection in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Resources Connection in the first quarter worth about $49,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new position in shares of Resources Connection in the first quarter worth about $52,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Resources Connection in the second quarter valued at about $121,000. Finally, Ridgewood Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Resources Connection during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $128,000. 84.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Resources Connection alerts:

Shares of Resources Connection stock opened at $11.01 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $11.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.04. Resources Connection, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $8.66 and a fifty-two week high of $17.93. The firm has a market cap of $352.62 million, a P/E ratio of 11.01 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a quick ratio of 1.93, a current ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

RECN has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Resources Connection from $15.00 to $10.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Resources Connection from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 1st.

Resources Connection Company Profile

Resources Connection, Inc provides business consulting services under the Resources Global Professionals name in North America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers process transformation and optimization, financial reporting and analysis, technical and operational accounting, and merger and acquisition due diligence and integration services; new accounting standards implementation and remediation support services; and audit readiness, and preparation and response services.

Featured Story: Does a trade war provide a risk to the global economy?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RECN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Resources Connection, Inc. (NASDAQ:RECN).

Receive News & Ratings for Resources Connection Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Resources Connection and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.