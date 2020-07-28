Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC Sells 10,032 Shares of Clean Harbors Inc (NYSE:CLH)

Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC cut its position in shares of Clean Harbors Inc (NYSE:CLH) by 66.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,049 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 10,032 shares during the quarter. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Clean Harbors were worth $303,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of CLH. Ellevest Inc. raised its holdings in Clean Harbors by 1,742.0% in the 2nd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,271 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $76,000 after acquiring an additional 1,202 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its position in shares of Clean Harbors by 30.4% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,078 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $107,000 after purchasing an additional 485 shares during the period. Advisor Group Inc. raised its position in Clean Harbors by 41.1% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 1,752 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $150,000 after purchasing an additional 510 shares in the last quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC increased its stake in Clean Harbors by 28.2% in the first quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 3,290 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $169,000 after purchasing an additional 724 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new position in Clean Harbors during the first quarter worth about $180,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.26% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on CLH. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price target on shares of Clean Harbors in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of Clean Harbors from $80.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 24th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Clean Harbors from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on shares of Clean Harbors in a research report on Friday, June 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price target on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on Clean Harbors from $93.00 to $63.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $80.22.

In related news, CAO Eric J. Dugas sold 1,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.78, for a total value of $74,136.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 19,426 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,200,138.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Michael Louis Battles purchased 1,650 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 13th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $46.45 per share, with a total value of $76,642.50. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 38,228 shares in the company, valued at $1,775,690.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 7.70% of the company’s stock.

NYSE CLH opened at $59.75 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.26, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $59.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $63.45. Clean Harbors Inc has a 1 year low of $29.45 and a 1 year high of $88.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.64 and a beta of 1.52.

Clean Harbors (NYSE:CLH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The business services provider reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $858.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $795.84 million. Clean Harbors had a net margin of 3.10% and a return on equity of 9.46%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.09 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Clean Harbors Inc will post 0.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Clean Harbors, Inc provides environmental, energy, and industrial services in North America. The company operates through two segments, Environmental Services and Safety-Kleen. The Environmental Services segment collects, transports, treats, and disposes hazardous and non-hazardous waste that include resource recovery, physical treatment, fuel blending, incineration, landfill disposal, wastewater treatment, lab chemicals disposal, and explosives management services; and CleanPack, a service to collect, identify, categorize, specialized packaging, transportation, and disposal of laboratory chemicals and household hazardous wastes.

