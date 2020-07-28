Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC Sells 3,609 Shares of Sterling Bancorp (NYSE:STL)

Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC lessened its position in Sterling Bancorp (NYSE:STL) by 10.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 30,292 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,609 shares during the quarter. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Sterling Bancorp were worth $355,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV acquired a new position in Sterling Bancorp during the second quarter worth $28,000. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in Sterling Bancorp by 34.7% in the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 706,475 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,280,000 after buying an additional 182,178 shares during the last quarter. Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP lifted its position in Sterling Bancorp by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP now owns 373,246 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,374,000 after buying an additional 17,950 shares in the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Sterling Bancorp by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 291,116 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,412,000 after buying an additional 3,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Shulman DeMeo Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Sterling Bancorp by 231.2% during the 2nd quarter. Shulman DeMeo Asset Management LLC now owns 87,742 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,028,000 after buying an additional 61,253 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.50% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Richard L. O’toole acquired 5,001 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $9.59 per share, with a total value of $47,959.59. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 53,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $508,270. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jack L. Kopnisky acquired 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 29th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $11.72 per share, for a total transaction of $175,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 517,687 shares in the company, valued at $6,067,291.64. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have bought 25,351 shares of company stock valued at $281,658. 0.96% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts recently issued reports on STL shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Sterling Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. Citigroup upped their price objective on Sterling Bancorp from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 18th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $16.00 target price on shares of Sterling Bancorp in a research note on Monday, April 13th. DA Davidson began coverage on shares of Sterling Bancorp in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Maxim Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 price target on shares of Sterling Bancorp in a research note on Friday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.42.

STL opened at $11.55 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. Sterling Bancorp has a 12-month low of $7.01 and a 12-month high of $22.12. The business has a 50 day moving average of $11.54 and a 200-day moving average of $13.80. The stock has a market cap of $2.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.13 and a beta of 1.69.

Sterling Bancorp (NYSE:STL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by ($0.02). Sterling Bancorp had a net margin of 22.93% and a return on equity of 6.30%. The business had revenue of $239.39 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $242.51 million. As a group, analysts expect that Sterling Bancorp will post 0.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 3rd will be given a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.42%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 31st. Sterling Bancorp’s payout ratio is presently 13.53%.

Sterling Bancorp Profile

Sterling Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Sterling National Bank that provides various banking products and services to commercial, consumer, and municipal clients in the United States. The company accepts deposit products, including checking, savings, money market, time, and interest and non-interest bearing demand deposits, as well as certificates of deposit and mortgage escrow funds.

