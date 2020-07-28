Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC Sells 4,000 Shares of Winnebago Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WGO)

Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC reduced its position in Winnebago Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WGO) by 48.4% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 4,267 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 4,000 shares during the quarter. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Winnebago Industries were worth $284,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in WGO. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Winnebago Industries by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 987,900 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $27,473,000 after acquiring an additional 61,605 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Winnebago Industries by 7.8% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 452,383 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $12,579,000 after purchasing an additional 32,665 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Winnebago Industries by 380.0% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 432,161 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $22,896,000 after purchasing an additional 342,132 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Winnebago Industries during the 4th quarter worth about $22,085,000. Finally, Investment Counselors of Maryland LLC boosted its stake in Winnebago Industries by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Investment Counselors of Maryland LLC now owns 353,075 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $9,819,000 after purchasing an additional 1,185 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.30% of the company’s stock.

Get Winnebago Industries alerts:

Shares of NYSE:WGO opened at $64.10 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.12 billion, a PE ratio of 40.31 and a beta of 2.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 2.31. Winnebago Industries, Inc. has a 52-week low of $16.94 and a 52-week high of $72.65. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $64.75 and a 200 day moving average of $51.46.

Winnebago Industries (NYSE:WGO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 24th. The construction company reported ($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.41) by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $402.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $335.93 million. Winnebago Industries had a return on equity of 9.21% and a net margin of 2.37%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 23.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.04 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Winnebago Industries, Inc. will post 2.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 17th were given a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.69%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 16th. Winnebago Industries’s payout ratio is currently 12.79%.

In other news, VP Ashis Nayan Bhattacharya sold 3,927 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.52, for a total value of $249,443.04. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 18,446 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,171,689.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

WGO has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. ValuEngine raised shares of Winnebago Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Winnebago Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $62.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Saturday, May 30th. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Winnebago Industries in a report on Monday, July 6th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $74.00 price target for the company. SunTrust Banks upped their price target on shares of Winnebago Industries from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 25th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Winnebago Industries from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 24th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $66.86.

Winnebago Industries Company Profile

Winnebago Industries, Inc manufactures and sells recreation vehicles and marine products primarily for use in leisure travel and outdoor recreation activities. The company operates in five segments: Winnebago Motorhomes, Winnebago Towables, Grand Design Towables, Winnebago Specialty Vehicles, and Chris-Craft Marine.

Read More: Bond

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WGO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Winnebago Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WGO).

Receive News & Ratings for Winnebago Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Winnebago Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.