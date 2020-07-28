Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC Sells 900 Shares of Lattice Semiconductor Corp (NASDAQ:LSCC)

Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC reduced its stake in Lattice Semiconductor Corp (NASDAQ:LSCC) by 7.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,428 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 900 shares during the period. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Lattice Semiconductor were worth $296,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of LSCC. Norges Bank bought a new position in Lattice Semiconductor during the 4th quarter worth $33,195,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Lattice Semiconductor by 51.1% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,121,808 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $73,451,000 after purchasing an additional 1,393,153 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its position in shares of Lattice Semiconductor by 35.7% in the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 4,164,161 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $74,206,000 after purchasing an additional 1,095,783 shares during the period. Robecosam AG acquired a new position in Lattice Semiconductor in the first quarter valued at about $18,743,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Lattice Semiconductor by 4.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,456,269 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $186,331,000 after purchasing an additional 427,442 shares during the period.

Shares of LSCC opened at $31.64 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 2.88 and a current ratio of 3.40. Lattice Semiconductor Corp has a 52 week low of $13.54 and a 52 week high of $31.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 98.88, a PEG ratio of 8.46 and a beta of 1.26. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $28.58 and a 200-day moving average of $22.33.

Lattice Semiconductor (NASDAQ:LSCC) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The semiconductor company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.01. Lattice Semiconductor had a return on equity of 20.60% and a net margin of 10.97%. The business had revenue of $97.32 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $98.29 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.11 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Lattice Semiconductor Corp will post 0.35 EPS for the current year.

In other news, VP Stephen Douglass sold 7,053 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.43, for a total value of $151,145.79. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 31,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $670,416.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 1.24% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on LSCC. Cowen upped their price target on shares of Lattice Semiconductor from $27.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Lattice Semiconductor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 30th. Dougherty & Co reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Lattice Semiconductor in a report on Thursday, April 30th. William Blair reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Lattice Semiconductor in a report on Monday, June 29th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Lattice Semiconductor from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $25.71.

Lattice Semiconductor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops and sells semiconductor technologies in Asia, Europe, and the Americas. The company offers field programmable gate arrays that consist of five product family lines, including the ECP, MachXO, iCE40, CrossLink, and programmable mixed signal devices.

