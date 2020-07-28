Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC Trims Stock Position in Cabot Corp (NYSE:CBT)

Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC trimmed its holdings in Cabot Corp (NYSE:CBT) by 63.2% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 9,612 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 16,500 shares during the quarter. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Cabot were worth $356,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of CBT. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Cabot by 17.9% in the first quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,817,896 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $73,603,000 after buying an additional 427,606 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Cabot by 18.3% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,721,648 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $44,969,000 after acquiring an additional 266,298 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Cabot by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,477,413 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $38,590,000 after acquiring an additional 16,597 shares during the last quarter. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Cabot by 18.2% in the 1st quarter. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. now owns 978,780 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $25,566,000 after acquiring an additional 151,014 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Cabot by 14.0% in the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 971,853 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $25,385,000 after purchasing an additional 119,444 shares during the last quarter. 84.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Cabot stock opened at $38.78 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $37.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of $35.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 2.08. Cabot Corp has a one year low of $20.00 and a one year high of $50.58. The company has a market cap of $2.16 billion, a PE ratio of 21.66, a P/E/G ratio of 9.89 and a beta of 1.75.

Cabot (NYSE:CBT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.08. Cabot had a net margin of 3.38% and a return on equity of 17.88%. The company had revenue of $710.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $752.33 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.99 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 15.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Cabot Corp will post 1.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 28th will be given a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 27th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.61%. Cabot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 35.81%.

Several research analysts have recently commented on CBT shares. Deutsche Bank raised their price target on Cabot from $23.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. ValuEngine raised Cabot from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. UBS Group lifted their target price on Cabot from $38.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 19th. Northcoast Research lowered shares of Cabot from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Cabot from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $33.00 to $38.00 in a report on Monday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Cabot has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $42.44.

Cabot Profile

Cabot Corporation operates as a specialty chemicals and performance materials company. The company offers rubber grade carbon blacks used in tires as a rubber reinforcing agent and performance additive, as well as in industrial products, such as hoses, belts, extruded profiles, and molded goods; and compounds of carbon black and rubber.

