Strategic Education Inc (NASDAQ:STRA) Shares Sold by New York State Teachers Retirement System

New York State Teachers Retirement System reduced its stake in shares of Strategic Education Inc (NASDAQ:STRA) by 17.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 40,505 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 8,850 shares during the quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned 0.18% of Strategic Education worth $6,224,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Versant Capital Management Inc increased its holdings in Strategic Education by 674.1% during the 1st quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 209 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares during the last quarter. Archer Investment Corp purchased a new stake in Strategic Education during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in Strategic Education by 83.6% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 413 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new stake in Strategic Education during the 1st quarter worth approximately $99,000. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Strategic Education by 25.7% during the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 979 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $137,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.56% of the company’s stock.

Get Strategic Education alerts:

NASDAQ:STRA opened at $165.03 on Tuesday. Strategic Education Inc has a 12-month low of $108.90 and a 12-month high of $188.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.82, a P/E/G ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.63. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $158.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of $155.12.

Strategic Education (NASDAQ:STRA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The health services provider reported $2.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.99 by $0.12. Strategic Education had a return on equity of 10.82% and a net margin of 10.32%. The business had revenue of $265.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $259.00 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Strategic Education Inc will post 7.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Strategic Education news, Director Robert R. Grusky sold 250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.81, for a total transaction of $45,202.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 7,072 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,278,688.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Vice Chairman J Kevin Gilligan sold 5,669 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.12, for a total value of $862,368.28. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 11,068 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,683,664.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 13,495 shares of company stock valued at $2,092,577 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. ValuEngine downgraded Strategic Education from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Strategic Education from $180.00 to $188.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Sidoti assumed coverage on Strategic Education in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $187.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Strategic Education from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $158.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, June 18th. Finally, Barrington Research reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $185.00 price target on shares of Strategic Education in a report on Thursday, July 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $179.50.

Strategic Education Company Profile

Strategic Education, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of post-secondary education and non-degree programs in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Strayer University, Capella University, and Non-Degree Programs. It operates Strayer University that provides undergraduate and graduate degree programs in business administration, accounting, information technology, education, health services administration, public administration, and criminal justice for working adult students through its 74 physical campuses located in the eastern United States, as well as through online; and an executive MBA online through its Jack Welch Management Institute.

Read More: What is the yield curve?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STRA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Strategic Education Inc (NASDAQ:STRA).

Receive News & Ratings for Strategic Education Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Strategic Education and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.