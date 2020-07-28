Strs Ohio Acquires 114,061 Shares of Fortive Corp (NYSE:FTV)

Strs Ohio raised its holdings in Fortive Corp (NYSE:FTV) by 1,178.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 123,737 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 114,061 shares during the quarter. Strs Ohio’s holdings in Fortive were worth $8,372,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in FTV. TFG Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Fortive during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Fortive by 78.6% during the 1st quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 525 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 231 shares in the last quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC bought a new position in shares of Fortive during the 1st quarter worth $76,000. WASHINGTON TRUST Co bought a new position in shares of Fortive during the 1st quarter worth $79,000. Finally, CSat Investment Advisory L.P. grew its position in shares of Fortive by 50.2% during the 1st quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 1,467 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $81,000 after buying an additional 490 shares in the last quarter. 82.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Fortive alerts:

FTV has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Fortive from $72.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on Fortive from $85.00 to $71.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Vertical Research raised Fortive from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 5th. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $73.00 price objective on shares of Fortive in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Finally, Citigroup assumed coverage on Fortive in a research report on Monday, April 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price objective on the stock. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $75.23.

In other news, SVP William W. Pringle sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.86, for a total value of $314,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 69,183 shares in the company, valued at $4,348,843.38. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Mitchell P. Rales sold 40,134 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.72, for a total value of $2,557,338.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,399,396 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $216,609,513.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 80,081 shares of company stock valued at $5,004,454. 12.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Fortive stock opened at $71.90 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $68.40 and a two-hundred day moving average of $66.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.62. Fortive Corp has a one year low of $37.31 and a one year high of $80.61. The stock has a market cap of $23.92 billion, a PE ratio of 20.06 and a beta of 1.24.

Fortive (NYSE:FTV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The technology company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.03. Fortive had a return on equity of 17.55% and a net margin of 8.28%. The company had revenue of $1.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.76 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.69 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Fortive Corp will post 2.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Fortive Profile

Fortive Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and services professional and engineered products, software, and services worldwide. Its Professional Instrumentation segment provides test tools, and thermal imaging and calibration equipment for electrical, industrial, electronic, and calibration applications; online condition-based monitoring equipment; portable gas detection equipment, consumables, and software as a service offerings; subscription-based technical, analytical, and compliance services; and software, data analytics, and services for critical infrastructure in utility, industrial, energy, construction, public safety, mining, and healthcare applications.

See Also: Hedge Funds

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FTV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fortive Corp (NYSE:FTV).

Receive News & Ratings for Fortive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fortive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.