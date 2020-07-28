Strs Ohio Acquires 1,237 Shares of Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT)

Strs Ohio increased its holdings in Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) by 1.0% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 124,976 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,237 shares during the period. Strs Ohio’s holdings in Camden Property Trust were worth $11,400,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Resolution Capital Ltd raised its holdings in Camden Property Trust by 2,028.5% during the second quarter. Resolution Capital Ltd now owns 1,168,200 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $106,563,000 after buying an additional 1,113,316 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Camden Property Trust during the 4th quarter valued at about $95,021,000. Capital World Investors raised its stake in shares of Camden Property Trust by 39.0% in the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 2,580,285 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $204,462,000 after acquiring an additional 724,500 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Camden Property Trust by 100.1% in the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,133,942 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $89,854,000 after purchasing an additional 567,370 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in Camden Property Trust by 1,041.0% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 556,419 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $44,091,000 after purchasing an additional 507,653 shares during the period. 91.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CPT has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. SunTrust Banks boosted their price objective on shares of Camden Property Trust from $95.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 16th. Deutsche Bank decreased their price target on shares of Camden Property Trust from $125.00 to $101.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 16th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Camden Property Trust from $91.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Camden Property Trust from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 26th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Camden Property Trust from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $108.53.

Shares of NYSE CPT opened at $89.25 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.67, a PEG ratio of 4.07 and a beta of 0.78. Camden Property Trust has a one year low of $62.48 and a one year high of $120.73. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $92.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of $95.56. The company has a current ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71.

Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.31 by ($0.88). The business had revenue of $266.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $265.34 million. Camden Property Trust had a net margin of 21.45% and a return on equity of 6.10%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.22 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Camden Property Trust will post 5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 30th were paid a dividend of $0.83 per share. This is a boost from Camden Property Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.80. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 29th. This represents a $3.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.72%. Camden Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 65.87%.

Camden Property Trust, an S&P 400 Company, is a real estate company engaged in the ownership, management, development, redevelopment, acquisition, and construction of multifamily apartment communities. Camden owns interests in and operates 161 properties containing 55,160 apartment homes across the United States.

