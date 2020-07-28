Strs Ohio Acquires 13,185 Shares of Nasdaq Inc (NASDAQ:NDAQ)

Strs Ohio raised its holdings in shares of Nasdaq Inc (NASDAQ:NDAQ) by 14.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 104,525 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,185 shares during the period. Strs Ohio owned 0.06% of Nasdaq worth $12,487,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in shares of Nasdaq by 9.0% in the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 15,073,719 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,431,250,000 after acquiring an additional 1,249,999 shares during the period. Capital World Investors lifted its stake in shares of Nasdaq by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 8,275,629 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $785,771,000 after purchasing an additional 427,577 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Nasdaq by 1.3% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,990,884 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $188,703,000 after purchasing an additional 25,091 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its stake in Nasdaq by 9.9% in the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,366,605 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $129,760,000 after purchasing an additional 122,842 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in Nasdaq in the fourth quarter worth about $124,492,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.86% of the company’s stock.

Get Nasdaq alerts:

In other Nasdaq news, EVP Bradley J. Peterson sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.42, for a total transaction of $355,260.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Bryan Everard Smith sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.49, for a total value of $121,490.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 10,026 shares of company stock worth $1,194,112. 0.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on NDAQ. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Nasdaq from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $121.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, May 26th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of Nasdaq from $120.00 to $118.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. UBS Group upped their price target on Nasdaq from $108.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Argus downgraded Nasdaq from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $120.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Nasdaq from $128.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 10th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $126.09.

NDAQ stock opened at $130.53 on Tuesday. Nasdaq Inc has a one year low of $71.66 and a one year high of $135.51. The firm has a market cap of $21.42 billion, a PE ratio of 27.31, a PEG ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.74. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $121.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $111.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.11.

Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The financial services provider reported $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.09. Nasdaq had a return on equity of 16.89% and a net margin of 16.21%. The company had revenue of $699.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $686.79 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.22 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Nasdaq Inc will post 5.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 25th. Investors of record on Friday, September 11th will be given a dividend of $0.49 per share. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.50%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 10th. Nasdaq’s payout ratio is 39.20%.

Nasdaq Company Profile

Nasdaq, Inc provides trading, clearing, marketplace technology, regulatory, securities listing, information, and public and private company services worldwide. The company's Market Services segment offers equity derivative trading and clearing; cash equity trading; fixed income and commodities trading and clearing; and trade management services.

See Also: What is a Market Correction?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NDAQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nasdaq Inc (NASDAQ:NDAQ).

Receive News & Ratings for Nasdaq Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nasdaq and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.